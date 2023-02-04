Points were split when Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers hosted Mercyhurst

The home-team Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers and visiting Mercyhurst got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 1-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Lakers took the lead when Vanessa Upson scored assisted by Jordan Mortlock .

Jordyn Bear tied it up 1-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Lexi Sung and Kylie Aquaro .

The Tigers were called for no penalties, while the Lakers received no penalties.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.