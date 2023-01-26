Women's College | College Hockey America

Points were split as Syracuse Orange hosted Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers

The home-team Syracuse Orange and the visiting Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers claimed a point each with a 0-0 draw in the game on Wednesday.

January 25, 2023 08:29 PM
Coming up:

The Orange play Mercyhurst away on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST. The Tigers will face Mercyhurst at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.