Perreault scores twice in Mercyhurst's win over Syracuse Orange

Mercyhurst defeated the hosting Syracuse Orange 4-2 on Saturday.

The visiting Lakers started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Megan McKay scoring in the first period, assisted by Jersey Phillips .

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Liliane Perreault scored, assisted by Sara Boucher .

The Lakers' Sara Boucher increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first period, assisted by Liliane Perreault.

Sarah Thompson scored late into the second period, assisted by Kambel Beacom and Madison Primeau .

The Orange narrowed the gap again with a goal from Rhea Hicks , assisted by Sarah Marchand at 18:40 into the third period.

The Lakers increased the lead to 4-2 with 52 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Liliane Perreault, assisted by Alexandria Weiss .

Next up:

The Lakers plays against Lindenwood on Friday at 1 p.m. CST. The Orange will face Stonehill on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.