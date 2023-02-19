Sponsored By
Women's College College Hockey America

Penn State Nittany Lions victorious against Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers

The Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers 3-1 on Saturday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 08:09 PM

The visiting Nittany Lions took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Lexi Bedier . Izzy Heminger and Courtney Correia assisted.

Izzy Heminger scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Leah Stecker and Tessa Janecke .

Jessie Burks narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Jaymee Nolan and Amy Dobson .

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 3-1 with 34 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Kiara Zanon , assisted by Tessa Janecke and Lyndie Lobdell .

