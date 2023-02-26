Penn State Nittany Lions secure victory over Lindenwood Lions

The 7-1 win at home sealed the victory for the Penn State Nittany Lions in the series against the Lindenwood Lions. Penn State won in 2-0 games.

The hosting Nittany Lions took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kendall Butze . Tessa Janecke and Izzy Heminger assisted.

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Kiara Zanon scored, assisted by Izzy Heminger and Tessa Janecke.

The Nittany Lions' Lexi Bedier increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Mya Vaslet .

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 6-0, after only 11 seconds into the third period when Tessa Janecke beat the goalie yet again.

Tessa Janecke increased the lead to 7-0 five minutes later, assisted by Julie Gough .

Chloe Corbin narrowed the gap to 7-1 late into the third period, assisted by Sarah Davies .