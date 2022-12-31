Penn State Nittany Lions keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Penn State Nittany Lions as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Long Island University Sharks, making it five in a row. They won 4-1 over LIU.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Nittany Lions took the lead when Tessa Janecke scored the first goal assisted by Izzy Heminger and Josie Bothun .

Julie Gough increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Tessa Janecke and Mallory Uihlein .

Abby Latorella narrowed the gap to 2-1 four minutes later, assisted by Paula Bergström and Stella Scott .

Kendall Butze increased the lead to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Tessa Janecke and Kiara Zanon .

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 4-1 with 44 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Kiara Zanon, assisted by Tessa Janecke and Mallory Uihlein.

Next up:

The Nittany Lions host RIT on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Sharks visit Saint Anselm to play the Hawks on Friday at 2 p.m. CST.