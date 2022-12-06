Penn State Nittany Lions got a shut out against Syracuse Orange
The Penn State Nittany Lions picked up a decisive home win against the Syracuse Orange. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.
The Nittany Lions have now won four straight home games.
Next games:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST.