Penn State Nittany Lions continue to win – now have three wins in a row

After a tough period, the Penn State Nittany Lions get things going. On Sunday, they played the Syracuse Orange and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Syracuse walked away with 11-3.

The Nittany Lions scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 6-3 lead for the Nittany Lions.

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 7-3 early into the third period when Eleri MacKay scored again, assisted by Rene Gangarosa and Courtney Correia .

Olivia Wallin increased the lead to 8-3 nine minutes later, assisted by Lyndie Lobdell .

Kiara Zanon increased the lead to 9-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Mya Vaslet .

Julie Gough increased the lead to 3-10 two minutes later, assisted by Lexi Bedier and Tessa Janecke .

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 3-11 with six seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Maeve Connolly , assisted by Izzy Heminger.

The Nittany Lions have now racked up five straight home wins.

Coming up:

The Nittany Lions play LIU away on Friday at 1 p.m. CST. The Orange will face Vermont at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.