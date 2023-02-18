Penn State Nittany Lions can celebrate the title after 8-1 against Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers

After a 8-1 win against the home team Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers, the title was in the bag. The Penn State Nittany Lions have won 2023.

The visiting Nittany Lions started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Olivia Wallin scoring in the first minute, assisted by Courtney Correia and Rene Gangarosa .

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Lexi Bedier scored, assisted by Courtney Correia and Olivia Wallin.

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Tessa Janecke halfway through the first period, assisted by Eleri MacKay and Leah Stecker .

The Tigers' Jordyn Bear narrowed the gap to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Hana Solinger and Kylie Aquaro .

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Nittany Lions.

Eleri MacKay increased the lead to 6-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Karley Garcia and Tessa Janecke.

Lyndie Lobdell increased the lead to 7-1 five minutes later, assisted by Kiara Zanon and Karley Garcia.

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 8-1 with 14 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Lexi Bedier, assisted by Carrie Byrnes and Courtney Correia.

The result means the Nittany Lions have secured the title.

This makes an impressive seven straight victories for the Nittany Lions.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST.