Penn State Nittany Lions beat Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers and continue winning run

The game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers on Friday finished 4-2. The result means Penn State has six straight wins.

The Nittany Lions started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Kiara Zanon scoring in the first period.

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kiara Zanon scored again.

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Courtney Correia halfway through the first period, assisted by Lyndie Lobdell and Olivia Wallin .

Olivia Wallin increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period, assisted by Courtney Correia.

Lindsay Maloney narrowed the gap to 4-1 four minutes later, assisted by Kyla Bear .

The Tigers' Jordyn Bear narrowed the gap again, assisted by Hana Solinger and Megan McCormick at 15:03 into the third period.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.