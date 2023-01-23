Penn State Nittany Lions beat Mercyhurst in overtime
Mercyhurst hosted the Penn State Nittany Lions in the action on Monday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Penn State prevailed. The final score was 3-2.
Penn State's Tessa Janecke scored the game-winning goal.
The Nittany Lions first took the lead early into the third period, with a goal from Kiara Zanon .
Liliane Perreault tied it up 1-1 three minutes later, assisted by Kylee Mahoney .
Megan McKay took the lead seven minutes later.
The Nittany Lions tied the score 2-2 with 23 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Karley Garcia , assisted by Rene Gangarosa and Kiara Zanon.
Just over zero minutes in, Tessa Janecke scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Izzy Heminger and Kiara Zanon.
Next games:
The Lakers hosts the Syracuse Orange on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST. The Nittany Lions will face Lindenwood at home on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.