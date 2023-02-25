Penn State Nittany Lions beat Lindenwood Lions in first game

The Penn State Nittany Lions lead the series 1-0 against the Lindenwood Lions, after a 4-1 win at home and only need one more win to clinch the series. In game one.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Nittany Lions took the lead when Julie Gough scored the first goal assisted by Tessa Janecke .

Olivia Wallin then tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. Courtney Correia assisted.

Halfway through, Mya Vaslet scored a goal, assisted by Eleri MacKay and Leah Stecker , making the score 3-0.

The Lions made it 3-1 with a goal from Olivia Grabianowski .

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute when Eleri MacKay found the back of the net, assisted by Izzy Heminger. That left the final score at 4-1.

Next up:

The teams meet again for Game 2 on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. CST, this time in Penn State.