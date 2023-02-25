Sponsored By
Women's College College Hockey America

Penn State Nittany Lions beat Lindenwood Lions in first game

The Penn State Nittany Lions lead the series 1-0 against the Lindenwood Lions, after a 4-1 win at home and only need one more win to clinch the series. In game one.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 07:00 PM

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Nittany Lions took the lead when Julie Gough scored the first goal assisted by Tessa Janecke .

Olivia Wallin then tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. Courtney Correia assisted.

Halfway through, Mya Vaslet scored a goal, assisted by Eleri MacKay and Leah Stecker , making the score 3-0.

The Lions made it 3-1 with a goal from Olivia Grabianowski .

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute when Eleri MacKay found the back of the net, assisted by Izzy Heminger. That left the final score at 4-1.

Next up:

The teams meet again for Game 2 on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. CST, this time in Penn State.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
