Ohio State Buckeyes win 9-1 on the road against Lindenwood Lions

The Ohio State Buckeyes won on the road on Friday, handing the Lindenwood Lions a defeat 9-1.

The Buckeyes took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Makenna Webster . Gabby Rosenthal and Jenna Buglioni assisted.

The Buckeyes' Gabby Rosenthal increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Makenna Webster and Lauren Bernard .

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first when Jenna Buglioni scored, assisted by Paetyn Levis and Emma Maltais .

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 4-0 with another goal from Gabby Rosenthal halfway through the first, assisted by Sophie Jaques and Jennifer Gardiner .

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Buckeyes led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Paetyn Levis increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period, assisted by Emma Maltais.

Jennifer Gardiner increased the lead to 7-0 two minutes later, assisted by Emma Peschel .

Kenzie Hauswirth increased the lead to 8-0 two minutes later, assisted by Emma Maltais.

Chloe Corbin narrowed the gap to 8-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Rachel Goff and Morgan Neitzke .

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 9-1 with 01.45 remaining of the third after a goal from Makenna Webster, assisted by Jennifer Gardiner and Hadley Hartmetz .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2:10 p.m. CST.