Ohio State Buckeyes keep on winning and now have four straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Ohio State Buckeyes as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Lindenwood Lions, making it four in a row. They won 6-0 over Lindenwood.
The Buckeyes opened strong, early in the game with Paetyn Levis scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Madison Bizal and Kenzie Hauswirth .
The Buckeyes' Jennifer Gardiner increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Sophie Jaques and Sofie Lundin .
The Buckeyes increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Emma Maltais scored, assisted by Teagan Grant and Kenzie Hauswirth.
Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Buckeyes led 5-0 going in to the third period.
In the end the 6-0 came from Makenna Webster who increased the Buckeyes' lead, assisted by Hadley Hartmetz and Lauren Bernard , early into the third period. That left the final score at 6-0.
Next games:
The Buckeyes play against Wisconsin on Friday at 7:10 p.m. CST. The Lions will face Minnesota State on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.