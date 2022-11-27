Nylund strikes twice as St. Cloud State Huskies beat Lindenwood Lions

The St. Cloud State Huskies defeated the hosting Lindenwood Lions 7-2 on Friday.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Taylor Lind. Taytum Geier and Klára Hymlárová assisted.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Jenniina Nylund late in the first.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Huskies.

Karolina Sykorova narrowed the gap to 6-1 four minutes later, assisted by Madilynn Hickey and Emma Hoen.

The Lions narrowed the gap again early into the third period when Sarah Davies netted one, assisted by Molly Henderson and Kaitlin Finnegan.

Svenja Voigt increased the lead to 7-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Emma Gentry and Dayle Ross.

The Huskies have now racked up five straight road wins.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2:10 p.m. CST, this time in Lindenwood.