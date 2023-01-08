Minnesota State keeps on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for Minnesota State as it claimed another victory on Saturday against the Lindenwood Lions, making it four in a row. It won 5-2 over Lindenwood.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Mavericks took the lead when Jessica Boland scored the first goal assisted by Whitney Tuttle and Kelsey King .

Halfway through the second period, Alexis Paddington scored a goal, assisted by Charlotte Akervik and Lilie Ramirez , making the score 2-0.

Rachel Goff narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the third period, assisted by Morgan Neitzke and Chloe Corbin .

Brooke Bryant increased the lead to 3-1 six minutes later.

Morgan Neitzke narrowed the gap to 3-2 one minute later, assisted by Chloe Corbin and Rachel Goff.

Brooke Bryant increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Shelbi Guttormson .

Whitney Tuttle increased the lead to 5-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Kelsey King and Brooke Bryant.

Next up:

The Lions host Mercyhurst in the next game at home on Friday at 7:10 p.m. CST. The same day, the Mavericks will host the Huskies at 6 p.m. CST.