Minnesota State got a shut out against Lindenwood Lions

Minnesota State picked up a decisive road win against the Lindenwood Lions. The game ended in a shutout, 8-0.

The Mavericks started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Shelbi Guttormson scoring in the first minute, assisted by Sydney Langseth and Claire Butorac .

The Mavericks increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Sydney Shearen late into the first period, assisted by Charlotte Akervik .

The Mavericks' Kianna Roeske increased the lead to 3-0 with a minute left in the first, assisted by Madison Mashuga and Taylor Otremba .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Mavericks led 7-0 going in to the third period.

In the end the 8-0 goal came from Taylor Otremba who increased the Mavericks' lead, assisted by Alexis Paddington and Sydney Shearen, late in the third period. The 8-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2:10 p.m. CST, this time in Lindenwood.