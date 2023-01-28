Mercyhurst wins at home against Syracuse Orange
Mercyhurst won the home game against the Syracuse Orange 6-1 on Saturday.
The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Sara Boucher .
The Orange's Heidi Knoll tied the game 1-1 late into the first period, assisted by Tatum White and Charlotte Hallett .
The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Lakers.
Sara Boucher increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third period.
Sara Boucher increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Vanessa Upson .
Next games:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Sunday at 12 p.m. CST.