Mercyhurst wins 7-1 at home against Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers

Mercyhurst won at home on Saturday, handing the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers a defeat 7-1.

Four goals were scored in the first period, and the Lakers led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Lakers.

Sara Boucher increased the lead to 6-0 in the middle of the third period.

Sara Boucher increased the lead to 7-0 six minutes later, assisted by Megan McKay .

Bronwyn Khangsar narrowed the gap to 7-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Kyla Bear .

Next up:

The Lakers hosts the Princeton on Friday at 2 p.m. CST. The Tigers will face St. Thomas on the road on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.