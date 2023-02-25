Mercyhurst secures victory over Syracuse Orange

The 6-0 win at home sealed the victory for Mercyhurst in the series against the Syracuse Orange. Mercyhurst won in 2-0 games.

The Lakers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Alexandria Weiss . Marielle Parks assisted.

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Thea Johansson scored, assisted by Chantal Ste-Croix .

Sara Boucher scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Chantal Ste-Croix.

The Lakers made it 4-0 with a goal from Liliane Perreault .

Thea Johansson increased the lead to 5-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Chantal Ste-Croix and Makayla Javier .

In the end the 6-0 came from Grace Nelles who increased the Lakers' lead, assisted by Aubrey Cole and Makayla Javier, late into the third. The 6-0 goal was the last one of the game.