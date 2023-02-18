Mercyhurst keeps on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for Mercyhurst as it claimed another victory on Friday against the Lindenwood Lions, making it four in a row. It won 3-0 over Lindenwood.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Lakers took the lead when Sydney Pedersen scored the first goal assisted by Thea Johansson and Kylee Mahoney .

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Alexandria Weiss beat the goalie, assisted by Sara Boucher and Mary Kromer .

The Lakers made it 3-0 when Chantal Ste-Croix netted one, assisted by Liliane Perreault and Sara Boucher early into the third. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.