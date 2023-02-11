Mercyhurst got a shutout against Syracuse Orange

Mercyhurst picked up a decisive road win against the Syracuse Orange. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and with a minute left into the second period, the Lakers took the lead when Sydney Pedersen scored assisted by Mary Kromer and Sara Boucher .

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 with 01.32 remaining of the third period after a goal from Liliane Perreault .

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.