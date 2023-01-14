Mercyhurst continues to win – now has three wins in a row

After a tough period, Mercyhurst gets things going. On Saturday, it played the Lindenwood Lions and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Mercyhurst walked away with 3-2.

The Lakers opened strong, early in the game with Liliane Perreault scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Grace Nelles .

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Liliane Perreault scored again, assisted by Jersey Phillips and Sami Gendron .

The Lions' Rachel Goff narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Morgan Neitzke and Chloe Corbin .

The Lakers scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

The Lions host Syracuse on Friday at 7:10 p.m. CST. The Lakers will face Penn State on Sunday at 4 p.m. CST.