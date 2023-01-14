Mercyhurst beats in overtime the Lindenwood Lions

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw Mercyhurst come away with the close win over the Lindenwood Lions on the road on Friday. The final score was 4-3.

Mercyhurst's Makayla Javier scored the game-winning goal.

The Lakers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Liliane Perreault .

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Mary Sweetapple found the back of the net, assisted by Vanessa Upson and Sydney Pedersen .

The Lions made it 2-1 with a goal from Molly Henderson .

Midway through, Molly Henderson scored a goal, assisted by Meara Ryan , making the score 2-2.

Vanessa Upson took the lead in the third period, assisted by Mary Sweetapple and Sydney Pedersen.

Morgan Neitzke tied it up 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Chloe Corbin . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:53 before Makayla Javier scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Thea Johansson .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 1:10 p.m. CST.