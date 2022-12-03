Mercyhurst beat Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers

Mercyhurst won its home game against the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers on Friday, ending 5-1.

The visiting team took the lead with a minute left into the first period, with a goal from Amy Dobson .

Sara Boucher scored midway through the second period, assisted by Jordan Mortlock and Thea Johansson .

Sydney Pedersen then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1.

The Lakers increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Sara Boucher netted one again.

Sara Boucher increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Thea Johansson.

Vanessa Upson increased the lead to 5-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Sara Boucher and Sami Gendron .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.