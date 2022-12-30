Long Island University Sharks couldn't stop star-studded Penn State Nittany Lions from winning

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Long Island University Sharks met on Friday. Penn State came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-3.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Kiara Zanon . Tessa Janecke and Izzy Heminger assisted.

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 2-0 with a minute left in the first when Alyssa Machado scored, assisted by Kiara Zanon.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Nittany Lions led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Sharks tied the score 3-3 within the first minute of the third period when Jeannie Wallner beat the goalie again.

Tessa Janecke took the lead late in the third, assisted by Izzy Heminger and Lyndie Lobdell .

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST.