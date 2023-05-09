Lindenwood names Taylor Wasylk head women's hockey coach

ST. CHARLES, MO. — Taylor Wasylk has been named the new head coach of the Division I Lindenwood University women's ice hockey program. She will replace Shelley Looney after three seasons in charge.

"From the second I stepped on campus, I felt the passion and drive that everyone has to further the athletic programs and bring more championships to St. Charles," said Wasylk (pronounced wa-silk) in Lindenwood's release. "I cannot wait to get on the ice in the fall and begin to raise the women's hockey program to unprecedented heights."

A native of Port Huron, Michigan, Wasylk, 31, previously spent five seasons as head coach of Division III Suffolk University in Boston. Prior to that, she was an assistant coach at both SUNY-Canton in New York and UMass-Boston. While at Suffolk, Wasylk posted a 64-44-7 overall record, won a conference championship and made an NCAA tournament appearance in 2022-23 while also being named the 2023 CCC Coach of the Year.

Prior to her coaching career, the Michigan native competed for Boston College and helped propel the team to three consecutive Frozen Four appearances. During her time with the Eagles they also won the Beanpot and the Hockey East title twice.

She was awarded the Hockey East Best Defensive Forward title in 2014 and was also the MVP of the Beanpot that season. She has skated in two USA U18 World Championships and one Women's World tournament. Later on in her career she played professionally in both Boston and Buffalo.

"Throughout her playing and coaching career, Coach Wasylk has set a very high standard of excellence for herself and her program which will serve our young women very well," said Lindenwood Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Jason Coomer in the school's press release. "It was clear after meeting with Coach that she had a clear direction for the program and a plan to elevate the status of the women's hockey program."

Lindenwood went 5-27 in 2022-23 and will look to improve upon that record this upcoming season in 2023-24. The Lions compete in the CHA conference which includes Mercyhurst, Penn State, RIT, Robert Morris and Syracuse. The university announced in March that Coach Looney would not return for a fourth season.

"Taylor Wasylk is one of the best young coaches in women's hockey," said Boston College head coach Katie Crowley in the Lions press release. "She has excellent work ethic, drive, and competitiveness and will help Lindenwood women's hockey rise to a new level."