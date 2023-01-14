Finally a point – Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers have ended losing streak after 2-2 vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

On Saturday, even if it wasn't a win, at least the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers ended their wretched run of 16 straight defeats with a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. The final score was 2-2.

The Tigers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jordyn Bear . Jaymee Nolan and Bailey Kehl assisted.

The Nittany Lions tied the score 1-1, after only 23 seconds into the second period when Tessa Janecke netted one, assisted by Kiara Zanon .

The Nittany Lions made it 2-1 late when Kiara Zanon scored, assisted by Karley Garcia and Tessa Janecke.

Athena Vasdani tied the game 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Amy Dobson .

Ahead of the game, the Nittany Lions had six straight wins.

Coming up:

The Nittany Lions play Mercyhurst away on Sunday at 4 p.m. CST. The Tigers will face St. Lawrence at home on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST.