Finally a point – Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers have ended losing streak after 2-2 vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
On Saturday, even if it wasn't a win, at least the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers ended their wretched run of 16 straight defeats with a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. The final score was 2-2.
On Saturday, even if it wasn't a win, at least the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers ended their wretched run of 16 straight defeats with a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. The final score was 2-2.
The Tigers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jordyn Bear . Jaymee Nolan and Bailey Kehl assisted.
The Nittany Lions tied the score 1-1, after only 23 seconds into the second period when Tessa Janecke netted one, assisted by Kiara Zanon .
The Nittany Lions made it 2-1 late when Kiara Zanon scored, assisted by Karley Garcia and Tessa Janecke.
Athena Vasdani tied the game 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Amy Dobson .
Ahead of the game, the Nittany Lions had six straight wins.
Coming up:
The Nittany Lions play Mercyhurst away on Sunday at 4 p.m. CST. The Tigers will face St. Lawrence at home on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST.