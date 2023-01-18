Cornell Big Red beat Syracuse Orange

Cornell Big Red won its road game against the Syracuse Orange on Tuesday, ending 4-1.

The Big Red opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Kaitlin Jockims scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Alexa Davis and Claudia Yu .

The Big Red increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the second period when Izzy Daniel beat the goalie, assisted by McKenna Van Gelder and Alexa Davis.

The Big Red increased the lead to 3-0 early when Alyssa Regalado scored, assisted by Gillis Frechette and Avi Adam .

McKenna Van Gelder increased the lead to 4-0 late in the third period, assisted by Izzy Daniel.

The Orange narrowed the gap to 4-1 with 01.15 remaining of the third after a goal from Sarah Thompson , assisted by Lauren Bellefontaine and Rhea Hicks .

Next games:

On Friday, the Orange will host the Lions at 7:10 p.m. CST and the Big Red will play against the Raiders at 1 p.m. CST.