Corinne McCool and Natalie Mlynkova play pivotal roles in road win against Syracuse Orange

On Saturday, the Vermont Catamounts outlasted the Syracuse Orange in a close matchup, winning 2-1 on the road.

Vermont's Corinne McCool scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Natalie Mlynkova . Theresa Schafzahl and Sini Karjalainen assisted.

The Orange tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Rayla Clemons late into the first, assisted by Sarah Thompson .

Corinne McCool scored midway through the second period, assisted by Theresa Schafzahl.

Next up:

The Catamounts play against Providence on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Orange will face Colgate on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST.