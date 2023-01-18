Addie Carr and Nicole Ness settled the score at home against St. Lawrence Saints
The Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers claimed a single-goal win against the St. Lawrence Saints on Tuesday. The team won 2-1.
RIT's Addie Carr scored the game-winning goal.
The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Nicole Ness scored assisted by Chloe McNeil and Megan McCormick .
Abby Hustler tied the game 1-1 early into the third period, assisted by Kristina Bahl .
Addie Carr took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by Mia Tsilemos and Amy Dobson .
Next games:
The Tigers host Syracuse on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST. The Saints visit Clarkson to play the Golden Knights on Friday at 5 p.m. CST.