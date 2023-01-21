A win at last for Lindenwood Lions

The Lindenwood Lions have ended their unfortunate run of 11 straight defeats. The much longed-for break came at home against the Syracuse Orange. The game finished 6-3.

The Lions took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Meara Ryan . Molly Henderson assisted.

The Lions scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Orange narrowed the gap to 4-2 early into the third period when Lauren Bellefontaine scored, assisted by Rhea Hicks .

Sydney Rarick increased the lead to 5-2 late into the third, assisted by Morgan Neitzke and Sydney McAsh .

Lauren Bellefontaine narrowed the gap to 5-3 only seconds later, assisted by Rhea Hicks and Mae Batherson .

The Lions increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.33 remaining of the third after a goal from Morgan Neitzke, assisted by Sydney Rarick.

Next games:

The Lions travel to Penn State on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Orange will face RIT on Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST.