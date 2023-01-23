2-5 for Penn State Nittany Lions – eighth straight game without defeat

The game on Sunday between Mercyhurst and the visitor Penn State Nittany Lions finished 5-2. The result means the league-leader Penn State remains unbeaten for the eighth consecutive game.

The hosting Lakers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Vanessa Upson . Thea Johansson assisted.

The Nittany Lions tied the game 1-1 late into the first when Julie Gough scored, assisted by Tessa Janecke .

The Nittany Lions took the lead early into the second period when Kiara Zanon netted one, assisted by Kendall Butze and Izzy Heminger.

Julie Gough increased the lead to 3-1 in the third period, assisted by Eleri MacKay .

Thea Johansson narrowed the gap to 3-2 five minutes later, assisted by Vanessa Upson and Sara Boucher .

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.20 remaining of the third period after a goal from Olivia Wallin .

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 5-2 with 43 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Kiara Zanon, assisted by Julie Gough.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Monday at 1 p.m. CST.