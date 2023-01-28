1-5 for Penn State Nittany Lions – 10th straight game without defeat

The game on Friday between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the visitor Lindenwood Lions finished 5-1. The result means the Penn State remains unbeaten for the 10th consecutive game.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Eleri MacKay . Courtney Correia and Rene Gangarosa assisted.

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Olivia Wallin halfway through the first, assisted by Lexi Bedier .

Julie Gough scored late in the second period, assisted by Mallory Uihlein and Eleri MacKay.

Eleri MacKay increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period, assisted by Courtney Correia and Rene Gangarosa.

Katelyn Roberts increased the lead to 5-0 only seconds later, assisted by Karley Garcia and Maddy Christian .

Morgan Neitzke narrowed the gap to 5-1 late into the third, assisted by Thea Jorgensen .

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.