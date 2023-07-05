Camryn Grimley follows in older sister's footsteps, commits to longtime 'dream school'

EAGLEVILLE, Penn. — June 15 can be a busy day for girls high school hockey players heading into their junior season. In 2023, it's the first day that NCAA coaches and staff members can make contact with girls in the class of 2025.

Camryn Grimley of the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers received four phone calls that Thursday, and one of them happened to be from the program that she had been dreaming of committing to ever since she was a young skater.

"That Thursday, I got four phone calls, one of them being UConn, and then I actually ended up committing to UConn that Monday," Grimley told The Rink Live over a phone interview. "It was a very quick recruiting process for me."

The Pennsylvania native has wanted to go to the University of Connecticut since she saw the campus for the first time at the age of 9 or 10.

Camryn's older sister, Riley, just finished up her sophomore season for the Huskies women's hockey team, so she already knew a lot about the program heading into the college recruitment process. Some athletes prefer to wait until Aug. 1 to announce their commitment, which is the first day that rising juniors can take an official visit to a Division I hockey program. But that wasn't a requirement for Grimley, who already knew the campus quite well from visiting her older sister.

"I saw myself at a bigger school and UConn is a bigger school, they have a lot of different opportunities that I can choose from, especially if I'm going in undecided," Grimley said of not knowing her major. "I have insight because my sister plays there, I've gone to their games and I've seen them play. I just really see myself fitting in with how they play. The coaches already kind of felt like family, so it was a really easy decision."

UConn has an enrollment of about 24,000 undergraduate students and the campus located in the town of Storrs, which is about a 30-minute drive east of the capital city of Hartford. One thing that has been a perk for many of the program's recent hockey recruits is that they have a new arena that opened this past winter. The Toscano Family Ice Forum had it's grand opening reception in January.

Grimley is a 16-year-old right-shot defender originally from Eagleville, Penn., a town located about 20 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Camryn is the youngest of three siblings, who all play hockey. Besides Riley, her older brother, Mason, just finished up an 18U season with the Jr. Flyers.

The defender started out playing hockey with the Valley Forge Colonials and eventually the Valley Forge Minutemen. Grimley played boys hockey until high school. She started playing girls hockey in 2021-22 with the Jr. Flyers 14U team as a freshman in high school. In 2022-23, Grimley played her first season of 16U hockey, where she posted three goals and 26 assists over 66 contests.

Camryn Grimley of the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers 16U AAA team. Contributed.

This fall, the 16-year-old defender has plans to play up on the 19U Flyers team. Competing against older girls will come with its challenges, but Grimley hopes that it will help her development in the long run. She is self-described as a good two-way defenseman, who has solid defensive skills and has an ability to generate offense, too.

"As important as it is for defensemen to be offensive, I think it's just important to be defensive and in the zone," she said. "I think I really stand out in front of the net and in battles, just making the right passes at the right time and doing the small stuff."

Grimley is a multi-sport athlete and has played lacrosse since the first grade. She has played on her high school's lacrosse team for the past two seasons.

The 16-year-old skater will likely spend two more seasons with the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers organization before heading to UConn in the fall of 2025.

