Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College

Buckeyes' bid for back-to-back titles comes up short

Cami Kronish pitched a 31-save shutout and Wisconsin held off wave after wave of Ohio State attack to seal its seventh national title.

college women play ice hockey
Wisconsin forward Britta Curl (17) skates against Ohio State defenseman Sophie Jaques (18) during the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four Championship game the at Amsoil Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
Today at 5:52 PM

DULUTH — Trailing by a goal after two periods despite outshooting the Badgers, Nadine Muzerall's team was in familiar territory.

Ohio State played Wisconsin four times in the regular season. The Buckeyes gave up the first goal in all but one of those games and won three of four.

Things went differently on Sunday in the national championship game.

Kirsten Simms' first-period goal held up and Cami Kronish made 31 saves for Wisconsin to claim a 1-0 victory and its record seventh national title at Amsoil Arena.

The Buckeyes' bid for back-to-back titles came up one win short.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a large contingent of Badgers fans in the house ratcheting up the volume over the final minutes, Ohio State applied wave after wave of pressure.

Not much got by a stingy Wisconsin defense, and nothing got past Kronish.

WISCONSIN 1-0-0—1
OHIO STATE 0-0-0—0

FIRST PERIOD: 1. WIS, Simms (Enright), 13:28.

SECOND PERIOD: No scoring.

THIRD PERIOD: No scoring.

SHOTS: WIS, 5-11-6—22. OSU, 16-6-9—31

SAVES: WIS, Kronish (16-6-9—31). OSU, Thiele (4-11-6—21)

ADVERTISEMENT

This story will be updated.

Eli Swanson
By Eli Swanson
Eli is an audience engagement specialist for Forum Communications Co., with experience in producing and designing content on a variety of digital platforms. He works closely with team members to enhance content to improve audience experience.
What to read next
Screen Shot 2023-03-19 at 8.20.40 AM.png
Women's College
Former Minnesota defenseman Emily Brown talks pro career, future in engineering and time as a Gopher
Brown debuted with Team Sonnet this season, culminating in last weekend's PWHPA championship.
March 19, 2023 09:52 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live
college women play ice hockey
Women's College
Unsung goaltenders backstop Badgers, Buckeyes to NCAA women's hockey championship game
Ohio State's Amanda Thiele and Wisconsin's Cami Kronish had to fight to be their team's go-to-goaltender, and to get their team to the Frozen Four
March 18, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play ice hockey
Women's College
Buckeyes chase history, try and go back-to-back as national champions
Ohio State will try to join the three champions before it in repeating as NCAA title-holders when the Buckeyes face Wisconsin on Sunday in Duluth.
March 18, 2023 05:01 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
college women play ice hockey
Women's College
Harvey's OT heroics lead Badgers past Gophers and into Frozen Four title game
Caroline Harvey scored 16:47 into overtime to lift Wisconsin to its 10th national championship game in program history.
March 17, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT