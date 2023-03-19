Buckeyes' bid for back-to-back titles comes up short

DULUTH — Trailing by a goal after two periods despite outshooting the Badgers, Nadine Muzerall's team was in familiar territory.

Ohio State played Wisconsin four times in the regular season. The Buckeyes gave up the first goal in all but one of those games and won three of four.

Things went differently on Sunday in the national championship game.

Kirsten Simms' first-period goal held up and Cami Kronish made 31 saves for Wisconsin to claim a 1-0 victory and its record seventh national title at Amsoil Arena.

The Buckeyes' bid for back-to-back titles came up one win short.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a large contingent of Badgers fans in the house ratcheting up the volume over the final minutes, Ohio State applied wave after wave of pressure.

Not much got by a stingy Wisconsin defense, and nothing got past Kronish.

WISCONSIN 1-0-0—1

OHIO STATE 0-0-0—0

FIRST PERIOD: 1. WIS, Simms (Enright), 13:28.

SECOND PERIOD: No scoring.

THIRD PERIOD: No scoring.

SHOTS: WIS, 5-11-6—22. OSU, 16-6-9—31

SAVES: WIS, Kronish (16-6-9—31). OSU, Thiele (4-11-6—21)

ADVERTISEMENT

This story will be updated.

