Boom May hopping the river again as Gopher women's coaching staff is completed

MINNEAPOLIS — True Minnesotans can feel at home no matter what side of the Mississippi they choose to live and work on. That is clearly the case for Greg “Boom” May, who is hopping from the west to the east sides of the Big Muddy in his latest career advance.

May, after two successful seasons as the men’s hockey head coach at Augsburg, is returning to the University of Minnesota where he was previously the hockey operations director for the Gophers men’s program. He has been named one of the newest assistant coaches for the Gophers women’s program.

May, who will be an associate head coach under Brad Frost, joins Mitch Baker, who will be an assistant coach on the Gophers’ staff. In addition, the “interim” tag has been removed from Jess Scott’s title, and she will be a permanent assistant coach for the 2023-24 season. Scott was previously the hockey operations director for Frost’s program.

“I am excited to add these three incredible people and coaches to our staff. Each of them brings wonderful experience that will help our players and program be the best that it can be,” Frost said, in a statement released by the school. “Boom, Mitch and Jess are all student-athlete focussed, believe in a strong culture and will give our players the best opportunity to have a meaningful experience and create champions for life. I want to thank the leadership in our athletic department for supporting our program and providing the resources to have four full-time coaches.”

After a brief stint as the athletic director at St. Thomas Academy, May took over at Augsburg, his alma mater, and led the Auggies on a notable two-year run . They went 41-15-2 under May, made the NCAA Division III tournament both years and advanced to the 2022 Frozen Four in Lake Placid, N.Y. He is a 2002 Burnsville High School grad, where May was a standout player for the Blaze.

Baker joins the Gophers’ staff after two seasons as the girls U19 head coach at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Faribault, Minn. Baker’s Shattuck teams won more than 70 percent of their games, including a USA Hockey High School National Championship in 2023. Baker previously served as an assistant coach of the women’s hockey team at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y. Like Frost, he is a Bethel University grad and coached hockey at his alma mater after college

Scott has been with the Gophers since 2019 and is the former Wayzata High School girls hockey coach. She will transition from her role as director of operations and interim assistant coach and become a full-time assistant coach. She went to St. Thomas, playing hockey and soccer there.

The changes come after the program parted ways with former associate head coach Natalie Darwitz early in the summer. Darwitz left the Gophers — where she was a star player and coached on Frost’s staff in two different stints — after two seasons and will be the new co-head coach for the Hill-Murray High School girls team for the coming season.

The Gophers were 30-6-3 overall last season, won the WCHA tournament title and advanced to the Frozen Four, where they fell to arch-rival Wisconsin in overtime in the national semifinals.

The Gophers open the coming season on Oct. 6, with a two-game series at RIT.