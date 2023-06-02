Sponsored By
Women's College

Bemidji State announces women's hockey captains for 2023-24

Taylor Nelson will captain the squad while Khloe Lund and Gabbie Smith will wear an 'A'.

020823.S.BP.BSUWHOC Taylor Nelson.jpg
Bemidji State junior Taylor Nelson, left, celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal during the second period against St. Thomas on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 9:28 AM

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Bemidji State has announced the three skaters that will lead the squad for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Senior Taylor Nelson will captain the team while Khloe Lund and Gabbie Smith will both serve as alternate captains.

Captains for the Beavers are decided on by a team vote. All three of the players who were chosen for leadership positions will don letters for the first time in their collegiate career.

"I'm really excited about this year's leadership group," said head coach Jim Scanlan in a press release from the university . "All three have tremendous work ethic and will lead by example on and off the ice. They are great players but even better people. The various experiences they have each had in the past will help them provide the leadership our teams will need this year."

The 21-year-old Nelson is a forward entering her senior season at Bemidji State. The Minnesota native played high school hockey with Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and was the captain of that team for her senior season back in 2019-20 and led the team to a runner-up finish in Class A; so demonstrating her leadership ability isn't something new. Nelson posted two goals and three assists in 35 games last year with the Beavers and has 22 career points over 87 career contests with BSU. She has earned WCHA Scholar-Athlete honors twice, been named ACHA All-American Scholar honors twice, and was a part of the WCHA All-Academic Team twice.

012721.S.BP.BSUWHKY Taylor Nelson.jpg
1/2: Bemidji State freshman Taylor Nelson (8) shoots in the second period against Minnesota Duluth on Saturday at the Sanford Center. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
020823.S.BP.BSUWHOC Taylor Nelson.jpg
2/2: Bemidji State junior Taylor Nelson, left, celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal during the second period against St. Thomas on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Sanford Center.

Senior Khloe Lund will serve as an alternate captain in 2023-24. The left-shot defender competed for Thief River Falls high school from 2015-2020 before joining BSU. She is coming off her best year yet in the NCAA, posting a goal and six assists in 30 games in 2022-23. Heading into her senior season, the Minnesota native has a total of eight points over her 39 career games played. Lund is a two-time WCHA Scholar Athlete and WCHA All-Academic Team skater.

020823.S.BP.BSUWHOC Khloe Lund.jpg
1/2: Bemidji State senior Paige Anderson, left, embraces junior Khloe Lund after Lund scored her first career goal during the second period against St. Thomas on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
092822.S.BP.BSUWHKY2 Khloe Lund.jpg
2/2: Bemidji junior Khloe Lund (19) moves the puck down the ice during the second period against Lindenwood on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Sanford Center.

Gabbie Smith, also a senior skater from Minnesota, will round out the leadership group for the upcoming season. She will serve as an alternate captain alongside Lund. The 5-foot-6 forward played high school hockey for Brainerd and has been a reliable skater for the Beavers in recent years. According to the university's press release, Smith has never missed a game over her three years at the school so far. She has compiled 13 points (six goals, seven assists) over a career total of 90 contests. Smith was a WCHA Scholar Athlete in 2023 and has been named to the WCHA All-Academic team twice.

121220.S.BP.BSUWHKY Gabbie Smith.jpg
1/2: Bemidji State freshman Gabbie Smith (20) passes the puck in the second period against St. Cloud State on Thursday at the Sanford Center. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
122221.S.BP.BSUWHKY Gabbie Smith.jpg
2/2: Bemidji State sophomore Gabbie Smith (20) passes the puck in the first period against Minnesota State on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Sanford Center. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

The Beavers will start WCHA play in 2023-24 on October 13 in a road game against St. Cloud State. BSU went 5-30-1 overall in 2022-23 and was 2-26 in conference play.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
Get Local

