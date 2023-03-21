2023 Women's College Hockey Transfer Portal
This page tracks the movement of Division I women's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
Women's Hockey Transfers 2023
Click HERE for the the full transfer portal spreadsheet.
ADVERTISEMENT
This transfer portal information is not the official NCAA transfer portal, which is not available to the public. It is, however, the most accurate reflection based off the sources and reporting used to compile our list.
This page tracks the movement of Division I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
As she moves to the next stage of her hockey career, the former Ms. Hockey winner and Minnesota Gophers star took one last look back at her final game in maroon and gold.
Many players from the state of Minnesota, alongside current Bulldogs, Gophers and Mavericks, are headed to evaluation camp in hopes of representing Team USA
A freshman, Kirsten Simms, scored the lone goal and a first-year starting goalie, Cami Kronish, got the shutout for Wisconsin against Ohio State
Cami Kronish pitched a 31-save shutout and Wisconsin held off wave after wave of Ohio State attack to seal its seventh national title.
ADVERTISEMENT