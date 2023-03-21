Sponsored By
Women's College

2023 Women's College Hockey Transfer Portal

This page tracks the movement of Division I women's players in the NCAA transfer portal.

Transferportal 2023 womens copy.jpg
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 4:27 PM

Women's Hockey Transfers 2023

Click HERE for the the full transfer portal spreadsheet.

This transfer portal information is not the official NCAA transfer portal, which is not available to the public. It is, however, the most accurate reflection based off the sources and reporting used to compile our list.

Transferportal 2023 copy.jpg
Men's College
2023 Men's College Hockey Transfer Portal
This page tracks the movement of Division I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
March 09, 2023 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
