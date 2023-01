The road-team Williston (N.D.) Coyotes seized a win against the Bottineau/Rugby. The team won 5-4 on Tuesday.

Coming up:

In the next round on Friday, the Bottineau/Rugby players will face Jamestown on the road at 7:30 p.m. CST, while the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes host Mandan at 7:30 p.m. CST.