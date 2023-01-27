Williston (N.D.) Coyotes end five-loss run

The game between the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes and the Hazen/Beulah finished 6-0 on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for Williston after five straight defeats.

Coming up:

The Williston (N.D.) Coyotes travel to the Bismarck Century on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST. The Hazen/Beulah players will face Dickinson on the road on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. CST.