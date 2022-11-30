Williston (N.D.) Coyotes beat Dickinson in overtime

The Williston (N.D.) Coyotes hosted the Dickinson in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Williston prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes hosting the Bismarck High players at 3:15 p.m. CST and the Dickinson players visiting the Bottineau/Rugby players at 5:15 p.m. CST.