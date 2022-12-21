Williston (N.D.) Coyotes beat Bottineau/Rugby in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes won 2-1 at home against the Bottineau/Rugby on Tuesday.

Next games:

The Williston (N.D.) Coyotes will travel to the Hazen/Beulah on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST. The Bottineau/Rugby players will face Mayville-Portland on the road on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. CST.