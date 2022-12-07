SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

West Fargo couldn't stop star-studded Fargo South/Shanley Bruins from winning

The West Fargo and the Fargo South/Shanley Bruins met on Tuesday. Fargo South/Shanley came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-1.

500191927_3caeaaf7f82d1cc83ac1eac137a2a67d.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 06, 2022 10:34 PM
Share

The West Fargo and the Fargo South/Shanley Bruins met on Tuesday. Fargo South/Shanley came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-1.

Coming up:

The West Fargo players travel to West Fargo Sheyenne on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Bruins will face Grafton/Park River on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST.

Related Topics: WEST FARGO