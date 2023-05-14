Upper hand for Youngstown Phantoms after another win

The Youngstown Phantoms are well on their way to clinch the series against the Fargo Force, after winning 2-1 on the road after drama in overtime. Youngstown leads the series 2-0 and could clinch the series in the next game.

Youngstown's Andon Cerbone scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Phantoms took the lead when Miles Gunty scored the first goal assisted by Tyler Catalano and Tomas Machu .

The Force made it 1-1 with a goal from Bret Link .

In overtime, it took 6:59 before Andon Cerbone scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Jake Rozzi and Chase Pietila .

Coming up:

The teams play again for Game 3 on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.