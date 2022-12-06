SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

UNION COLLEGE

Latest Headlines
A player wearing a white and red hockey uniform lifts up his leg and celebrates in front of the crowd after scoring a goal.
USHL
In his fourth season of junior hockey, Duluth native Jacob Jeannette earns Division I commitment to Union
Jeannette played a season of high school hockey for Duluth East and earned a trip to the 2019 state tournament before heading off to play four seasons of junior hockey in the USHL.
December 06, 2022 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT