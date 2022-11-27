Tyler Hennen unstoppable as Kittson County Central beat Ely/Tower-Soudan

The Ely/Tower-Soudan beat the Kittson County Central on the road 7-2. Tyler Hennen stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Dana Brown, Gavin Johnson and Hayden Olsonawski scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Ely/Tower-Soudan's goals came through Jace Huntbach and Brecken Sandberg.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Tyler Hennen. Eli Muir assisted.

The Bearcats' Dana Brown increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Tyler Hennen and Morgan Muir.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Bearcats led 6-1 going in to the third period.

The Timberwolves narrowed the gap to 6-2 early in the third period when Jace Huntbach beat the goalie, assisted by Wes Sandy.

Tyler Hennen increased the lead to 7-2 four minutes later, assisted by Hayden Olsonawski and Ethan Hanson.

Next up:

The Timberwolves travel to Ashland on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST at Bay Area Civic Center. The Bearcats host Crookston to play the Pirates on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Sports Center.