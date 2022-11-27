Two Rivers score twice in the third to beat St. Paul Highland - Central

The Two Rivers defeated the St. Paul Highland - Central 4-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Two Rivers pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Mark Whaley.

The Scots' Isaac Johnson increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Benny Waud.

The Warriors narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the second period when Jack Staples beat the goalie, assisted by Nico Ferraro.

Casey Ball then tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 2-2. Will Auran assisted.

Matthew Earley took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Casey Ball and Andrew Eckmann.

Preston Gamer increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Nico Ferraro.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Scots hosting the Rebels at 7 p.m. CST at TRIA Rink - Charity Shield Classic and the Warriors visiting the Wingers at 8 p.m. CST at TRIA Rink - Charity Shield Classic.