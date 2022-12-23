TRL NEWSLETTER

John Marshall captured the first — and to this day, only — high school hockey state championship by a Rochester team, in 1977. That team was honored at the Rochester Recreation Center on Tuesday.

Bemidji State and Michigan Tech are tied for first place in the standings with 25 league points. Minnesota State and Bowling Green lurk just behind.

Long before he headed north for junior hockey in Manitoba, good-sized forward Nick Mikan was on the St. Thomas radar.

Huskies sophomore defenseman Jack Peart (Team USA) and recruits Verner Miettinen (Finland) and Martins Lavins (Latvia) will compete in the tournament Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick

A month-long effort by the Michigan State hockey program netted more than $20K for the cancer fight. Also, a renewed women's hockey push at Michigan, and a new era for the Great Lakes Invitational.

The game, originally slated for the Phantoms' home ice at the 5,900-seat Covelli Centre, now will be played on the same ground the NFL's Browns play.

