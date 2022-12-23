SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

TRL NEWSLETTER

Latest Headlines
NFL: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
USHL
USHL notebook: Youngstown, Cedar Rapids set outdoor game in NFL stadium
The game, originally slated for the Phantoms' home ice at the 5,900-seat Covelli Centre, now will be played on the same ground the NFL's Browns play.
December 23, 2022 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
11_05_22_ Wisconsin V Michigan State Hockey
BIG 10
Big Ten Notebook: Spartans battling foes on the ice, and raising cancer awareness off the ice
A month-long effort by the Michigan State hockey program netted more than $20K for the cancer fight. Also, a renewed women's hockey push at Michigan, and a new era for the Great Lakes Invitational.
December 23, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
_L6A4619
NCHC
Three players with SCSU ties will compete in the IIHF World Junior Championships
Huskies sophomore defenseman Jack Peart (Team USA) and recruits Verner Miettinen (Finland) and Martins Lavins (Latvia) will compete in the tournament Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick
December 23, 2022 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
untitled-02760.jpg
CCHA
Newest Tommies commit is a big body who will squeeze through the active Steinbach to St. Thomas pipeline
Long before he headed north for junior hockey in Manitoba, good-sized forward Nick Mikan was on the St. Thomas radar.
December 22, 2022 08:44 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032322.S.BP.BSUMHKY Mattias Sholl DUPLICATE.jpg
CCHA
Beavers, Huskies lead a logjam of teams in the CCHA standings race
Bemidji State and Michigan Tech are tied for first place in the standings with 25 league points. Minnesota State and Bowling Green lurk just behind.
December 22, 2022 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Jack Hittinger / Special to The Rink Live
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
Minnesota Boys
Celebration stirs vivid memories for Rochester's only state tournament championship
John Marshall captured the first — and to this day, only — high school hockey state championship by a Rochester team, in 1977. That team was honored at the Rochester Recreation Center on Tuesday.
December 22, 2022 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman

ADVERTISEMENT

Laba interview.jpg
International
Noah Laba gears up for gold, talks first World Juniors experience 
The freshman at Colorado College is ecstatic to play alongside Tigers teammate and longtime friend, Kaidan Mbereko.
December 22, 2022 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Hinseth / Special to The Rink Live
Allan_Paul_1O0T2041_cropped_II.9697.jpg
USHL
Paul Allan, former athletics administrator at Minnesota State, named USHL director of communications
Allan worked at MSU-Mankato from 1985 until he retired earlier this month.
December 21, 2022 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Jeniina Nylund warmups.jpeg
WCHA
SCSU's Jenniina Nylund, Sanni Ahola help Finland win Five Nations Tournament title
Huskies teammates Klára Hymlárová (Czechia), Laura Zimmermann (Switzerland) and Svenja Voigt (Germany) also played in the tournament.
December 21, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Load More

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT