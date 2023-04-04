Sydney Wolf

Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey.

She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.

Wolf grew up in the Central Minnesota area and has extensive knowledge of the hockey world all the way from youth hockey up to the pro level.

In college, Wolf was the News Director at UTVS, the Music Director at 88.1 FM KVSC, a writer at the University Chronicle, and was a nationally qualified speaker on the speech and debate team.

New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
Players from across the country have started to sign tenders to play in the NAHL for the 2023-24 season as the window opened to sign the agreements on Nov. 1.
April 04, 2023 08:23 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Two teams pose on the ice after a game.
Youth
Here's who took home gold at the 2023 USA Hockey National Tournaments
The 2023 Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships have concluded, find out what players made an impact, how TRL coverage area teams fared and what squads took home gold.
April 04, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Transferportal 2023 womens copy.jpg
Women's College
2023 Women's College Hockey Transfer Portal
This page tracks the movement of Division I women's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
April 04, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Transferportal 2023 copy.jpg
Men's College
2023 Men's College Hockey Transfer Portal
This page tracks the movement of Division I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
April 04, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
2022 Frozen Four Championship - Denver vs. Minnesota State
Junior and Prospects
David Carle named head coach of 2024 USA National Junior Team
Denver head coach will be at the helm for Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden.
April 04, 2023 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
20221226_Andover vs. Moorhead girls_005.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Moorhead's Bria Holm commits to Maine, career spanned from two-win season to state consolation title
Holm led the Spuds to their first state tournament appearance since 2006 and posted a team high of 25 goals and 48 total points in 2022-23. She will play Division I at Maine.
April 04, 2023 01:40 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
062522.S.BP.DILL 1.jpg
WCHA
Tracy Dill to remain interim commissioner of WCHA
After his success in 2022-23, Dill has been appointed to remain the interim commissioner until April of 2024
April 03, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A hockey coach stands on the bench and pats one of her players on the helmet.
Hockey East - Women's
Tara Watchorn accepts Boston University head coaching position
Watchorn will return to Boston after two seasons with Stonehill College. The Ontario native is a BU grad who previously spent four years there as an assistant.
April 03, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A hockey player celebrates by himself after scoring a goal.
Junior and Prospects
Dreams become reality as Cleveland native Tanyon Bajzer commits to Miami
Bajzer grew up wanting to play Division I hockey in his home state of Ohio. Now those dreams are becoming a reality as he's set to play for Miami in the fall.
April 03, 2023 06:02 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Cayla Barnes
International
Team USA will have a fresh look for the 2023 Women's World Championship
The team includes six newcomers to the roster. The 2023 Women's World Championship starts April 5 in Brampton, Ontario.
April 01, 2023 10:35 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
