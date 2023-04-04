Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey.

She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.

Wolf grew up in the Central Minnesota area and has extensive knowledge of the hockey world all the way from youth hockey up to the pro level.

In college, Wolf was the News Director at UTVS, the Music Director at 88.1 FM KVSC, a writer at the University Chronicle, and was a nationally qualified speaker on the speech and debate team.